Taylor Mill Christian Academy Students Given Free Pizza During Virtual Learning

Some local students received certificates for free pizza after their school went looking for a way to make them feel better during another period of remote learning.

Taylor Mill Christian Academy shifted to virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic and increased cases in Kenton County, a move ordered by Governor Andy Beshear.

"Knowing that this would be a disappointment to her students and families, Principal Kelly Gennick got creative," the shcool said in a news release. "She contacted several local Taylor Mill businesses to see if they would be willing to sell or donate a few gift certificates that she would give to her families, offering something of joy along with the not-so-great news!"

Chris Mardis, manager at the Domino's Pizza in Independence, came through for the school and offered to donate a free pizza certificate to each student and staff member.

