COVID-19: Ky. Passes 200,000 Cases; 1,175 in NKY Over Weekend

Northern Kentucky counties saw 1,175 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Friday through Sunday, according to state data released each day.

Kentucky counted its 200,000th positive case since the pandemic started and also recorded its highest weekly total of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

“These are difficult numbers, having passed 200,000 cases and earlier this week passing 2,000 deaths. And now this is our highest week to date," Governor Andy Beshear said Sunday. "However, in the data there is some potentially good news: While this is our highest week ever, the rate of growth does appear to be slowing. In other words, our increase from the last couple of weeks is less than what we have been seeing. Certainly, our hope is that we are slowing down this train and are moving at least to a new plateau.

“We’ll have to watch in the coming week if we do have that Thanksgiving surge or if the majority of our families kept it small this year. So even on a tough day, possibly some good news. That should make all of us want to work that much harder knowing that we can impact this thing, that it is within our control and that a vaccine – two vaccines – are just around the corner.”

From Friday through Sunday, Kenton County recorded 402 newly confirmed cases while Boone County saw 394. Campbell Co. recorded 218 new cases.

In Grant County, where 85 cases were counted on Saturday, there were a total of 118 over the three-day period.

Pendleton County, which is part of a different independent health district, recorded 43 positive cases Friday through Sunday.

Over the same three-day period, Kentucky recorded a total of 10,073 positive cases statewide. Fifty-eight new COVID-related deaths were reported over the three-day period, including a 76-year old man from Boone County on Friday.

There are currently 1,673 people hospitalized across Kentucky with 401 in intensive care units and 214 on ventilators.

“The imminent distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in the upcoming weeks should help put this pandemic in the past, but the coming weeks remain critical and come with sacrifices,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “We must make good decisions every day and protect fellow Kentuckians by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and staying home if we are sick. Doing so will save lives. It won’t be easy, but Team Kentucky is strong and supportive. We look out for each other, take care of those in need, and will get through this together.”

To mark the more than 2,000 Kentuckians who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andy Beshear will take place in a wreath-laying ceremony at the State Capitol Building on Monday at 2 p.m.

The Kentucky State Police Honor Guard will lay a wreath in honor of the lives lost.

