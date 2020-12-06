Member Login

Home / Erlanger

Premium Content

Erlanger Honors Retiring Council Members, Longtime City Employees

Sun, 12/06/2020 - 18:15 RCN Newsdesk
Increase Text Size

Retiring Erlanger City Councilwoman Patty Suedkamp thanked her colleagues and city staff for the goodbye parade held outside her home.

She has served the city for forty years.

At Tuesday night's city council meeting, held virtually and Suedkamp's last, she said that there must have been fifty or more cars that went by.

"I went through two boxes of tissues," she said.

Suedkamp turned 75 in July and decided not to run again. She spent 21 years on council.

A proclamation was read congratulating her on her 40 years of service to the city.

"The treasured friends that I have made I will cherish till my dying day," Suedkamp said. "Erlanger gave me more than I gave."

Mayor Jessica Fette also recognized Corine Pitts, who is retiring after 14 years on council, and Don Niceley, who is retiring after 4 years on council.

In addition, Fette announced that City Administrator Matt Kremer was awarded the Northern Kentucky City/County Administrator of the Year award.

In other business, council appointed Jeremy Armbruster to the Kenton County planning commission for a four-year term; George Betas and John McVay to the board of adjustments; Steve Conley to the code enforcement board; and Linda Dietz to the local appeals board.

Council listened to the first reading of an ordinance allowing $301,000 in mitigation efforts at the public works building which will support clearing mold from the facility. $220,500 will also be used for construction drawings for new construction at the site.

A special meeting will be held on December 8 to offer final approval.

The city lit its Christmas tree in a virtual celebration last Friday.

Erlanger is also hosting a home holiday decorating contest. Five judges will be driving around the city December 11 through 13, and fifteen winners will be announced on December 14.

Service pins were awarded to the following people for their years of service to the city:
 

Police Department

Scott Abney       40

Lisa Hucker        10

Chad Girdler       20

 

Fire Dept. 

Ric Bohl              30

Eric McDonald    10

Scott Reusing     20

Brian Robinson   25

Rhonda Wolfe     25

 

Public Works

Joe Daugherty    15

Brian Ralston      10

Dale Wilson         20

 

Admin

Kim Wolking          5

 

Building/Zoning

Shawn Sims         25

 

Board of Adjustments

James Molley       15

 

Council 

Tyson Hermes        5

Don Skidmore         5

Patty Suedkamp    40

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor

RCN Click Here to Subscribe Today!
RCN Click Here to Subscribe Today!