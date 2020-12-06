Erlanger Honors Retiring Council Members, Longtime City Employees

Retiring Erlanger City Councilwoman Patty Suedkamp thanked her colleagues and city staff for the goodbye parade held outside her home.

She has served the city for forty years.

At Tuesday night's city council meeting, held virtually and Suedkamp's last, she said that there must have been fifty or more cars that went by.

"I went through two boxes of tissues," she said.

Suedkamp turned 75 in July and decided not to run again. She spent 21 years on council.

A proclamation was read congratulating her on her 40 years of service to the city.

"The treasured friends that I have made I will cherish till my dying day," Suedkamp said. "Erlanger gave me more than I gave."

Mayor Jessica Fette also recognized Corine Pitts, who is retiring after 14 years on council, and Don Niceley, who is retiring after 4 years on council.

In addition, Fette announced that City Administrator Matt Kremer was awarded the Northern Kentucky City/County Administrator of the Year award.

In other business, council appointed Jeremy Armbruster to the Kenton County planning commission for a four-year term; George Betas and John McVay to the board of adjustments; Steve Conley to the code enforcement board; and Linda Dietz to the local appeals board.

Council listened to the first reading of an ordinance allowing $301,000 in mitigation efforts at the public works building which will support clearing mold from the facility. $220,500 will also be used for construction drawings for new construction at the site.

A special meeting will be held on December 8 to offer final approval.

The city lit its Christmas tree in a virtual celebration last Friday.

Erlanger is also hosting a home holiday decorating contest. Five judges will be driving around the city December 11 through 13, and fifteen winners will be announced on December 14.

Service pins were awarded to the following people for their years of service to the city:



Police Department Scott Abney 40 Lisa Hucker 10 Chad Girdler 20 Fire Dept. Ric Bohl 30 Eric McDonald 10 Scott Reusing 20 Brian Robinson 25 Rhonda Wolfe 25 Public Works Joe Daugherty 15 Brian Ralston 10 Dale Wilson 20 Admin Kim Wolking 5 Building/Zoning Shawn Sims 25 Board of Adjustments James Molley 15 Council Tyson Hermes 5 Don Skidmore 5 Patty Suedkamp 40

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor