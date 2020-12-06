NKU Men to Play at Dayton; Women Fall to #19 Ohio State

Northern Kentucky will travel up I-75 to face the Dayton Flyers on Tuesday night.

The Norse and the Flyers had previously been scheduled to play other opponents that night, but both games were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns involving the other programs.

NKU was set to play Campbellsville-Harrodsburg while Dayton had scheduled Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Tuesday night clash is set for 7 p.m. in Dayton and will air on Spectrum News 1 and ESPN+.

The NKU men's team is coming off a loss Saturday to Chattanooga, 79-72. The Norse are 2-1 on the season.

Meanwhile, the women's team lost at #19 Ohio State on Sunday and fall to 0-4 on the season.

Lindsey Duvall led NKU with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the 96-63 loss.

Ivy Turner added 11 points.

NKU begins Horizon League play on Dec. 12 and 13 with match-ups against Youngstown State on both days at 2 p.m.

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics