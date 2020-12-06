River City Living: New Apartments in Dayton Seek to Build Community

The popular Beyond the Curb urban living tours that typically take place twice a year in Northern Kentucky's river cities, is virtual this year.

The Catalytic Fund, which produces the tours and aids in urban development projects, moved to a video tour series this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tapestry on the River, a new apartment community in Dayton, includes a pool, a private Ohio River walk, luxury finishes, and a large, 7,000-sq. ft. clubhouse for residents to enjoy.

Community is the focus of the design by developer Arlington Properties.

That focus began with the layout of public spaces.

The clubhouse features three fitness rooms, a large recreation room with a pool table, a kitchen, and multiple seating areas. The river walk follows a quiet stretch of the river, and boasts gathering spots for people to enjoy the views together.

There is a swimming pool and a dog-run.

Inside, the wide hallways encourage casual visits between neighbors.

The apartments have 9-ft.-high ceilings and open floorplans, making for comfortable entertaining.

In the new episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living, resident Sabrina Huth talks about the mobile app available to tenants to facilitate meetups around shared interests. She said that it is a great way to get to know people in a safe and socially distant way during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new episode can be viewed here.

Beyond the Curb: River City Living episodes are released every Friday. Previous episodes can be watched at www.BeyondtheCurb.org/video-tours.

-Staff report