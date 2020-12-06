State Essay, Slogan Contest Announced for Ky. Students

A statewide essay contest for high school students and a statewide slogan contest for middle school students was announced by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael G. Adams.

The essay contest’s question presented is, “What changes should Kentucky make to its election system, and why?”

The contest limits suggestions to those which would not require a constitutional amendment, and limits essays to 1,000 words.

It is open to students in grades 9 through 12.

The slogan contest will help select a slogan for Secretary Adams’ new Frederick Douglass Award program, which will promote and recognize voter registration efforts among Kentucky high school students.

The contest is open to grades 6 through 8.

Winners will receive prizes and recognition in a public ceremony.

“My first interest in politics and public affairs came at the same age as that of the young people who will participate in these contests. I hope this opportunity inspires them,” said Adams.

All entries must be electronically submitted by Wednesday at 5 p.m. (EST), December 23, or postmarked by December 23.

Find out more at sos.ky.gov/civics/essayslogan.

-Staff report