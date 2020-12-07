5 NKY Restaurants Awarded $500 Grants from Relief Fund

Five Northern Kentucky restaurants were awarded grants of $500 each through the NKY Restaurant Relief Fund thanks to a $2,500 donation from MCM CPA & Advisors.

The relief program was created earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic to assist restaurants financially and has had a local economic impact of $94,000 this year, a news release said.

The relief program is a project of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Northern Kentucky Tri-ED, and Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky.

The recipients of the grants, which were drawn randomly from the NKY Restaurant Relief Fund’s original pool of applicants, include:

The Farmstand Market & Café (Union)

Fessler’s Legendary Pizza & Hoagies (Bellevue)

Lou Lou’s Café at Spare-Time (Alexandria)

Mac’s Pizza Pub (Covington)

Otto’s (Covington)

“The challenges of 2020 have weighed very hard on the hospitality industry and we are grateful to have the opportunity to partner with the community and the Northern Kentucky Restaurant Relief Fund to provide assistance in this time of continued need,” said Ashley Barke, MCM Hospitality Services Team Leader, “Our hearts go out to the business owners as they have shifted their business models to be in compliance with ever-changing regulations and to the employees who may be facing reduced hours or job loss especially during this holiday season.”

The fund has received $49,500 in donations. Combined with $44,500 in gift card/gift certificate receipts uploaded to the fund’s website from supporters, the NKY Restaurant Relief Fund effort has made a total economic impact of $94,000, all of which went directly to more than 125 local bars and restaurants.

Donors to the fund include Main Street Ventures, the Dave and Cindy Knox Family Fund, the Cincinnati Regional Business Committee, Woods Hardware/ACME Lock, Marilyn Scripps, Urban Sites, Julie Kirkpatrick and MCM CPAs & Advisors.

While uncertain if the Restaurant Relief Fund may continue, NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper said that he is proud of what it has been able to accomplish.

“The NKY Restaurant Relief fund has continued to grow and expand for one simple reason: Our region cares not just about businesses, but also the individuals who own and work in them,” Cooper said. “We continue to be inspired by companies like MCM CPAs & Advisors and are grateful for their generosity in supporting their fellow businesses and the entire community.”

Tri-ED President and CEO Lee Crume shared a similar sentiment regarding the fund’s impact.

“While the NKY Chamber, Tri-ED and Horizon started the fund, watching how our community continues to come together and inject new energy into helping small businesses and continue the program has been amazing to witness,” said Crume. “Seeing what we can do in a time of great uncertainty should give everyone hope and inspiration for Northern Kentucky’s future.”

Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson is hopeful the region will take notice of what it has achieved together through the fund and look for more ways to continue supporting its own.

“We do not have to give lip service when we use the word ‘together’ regarding Northern Kentucky’s ability to persevere through tough times; the outpouring of support in both the business community and among the general public has proven that,” said Grayson.

-Staff report