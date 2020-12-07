Analysis: Boone, Kenton Among Kentucky's Most Generous Counties

Boone and Kenton counties are among the most generous in the state according to new data compiled by the financial advisor website SmartAsset.

The counties ranked ninth and tenth, respectively.

SmartAsset analyzed IRS data to find places where residents were giving the most money for charitable causes and organizations. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net incomes and the proportion of people in a given county who make charitable donations.

Oldham County was the most generous in Kentucky with 1.75% contributions as a percentage of net income with 14.97% as a percentage of tax returns itemizing charitable contributions. The county scored 50.71 on SmartAsset's charitable giving analysis.

Boone County, which ranked ninth overall, saw 1.12% contributions as a percentage of net income with 7.49% as a percentage of tax returns itemizing charitable contributions. The county's overall score was 27.01.

Kenton County, which ranked tenth, saw 1.31% contributions as a percentage of net income with 6.63% as a percentage of tax returns itemizing charitable contributions. The county's overall score was 26.10.

Campbell County ranked twelfth while Grant Co. ranked 45th and Pendleton Co. ranked 57th.

There are 120 counties in Kentucky.

See the full methodology and interactive map here (scroll to the bottom).

-Staff report