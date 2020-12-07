Braxton Co-Founder Named to Forbes 30 Under 30 List

Evan Rouse, the co-founder and CPO of Covington-based Braxton Brewing Company, was named to Forbes magazine's 30 under 30 list.

The national business magazine "once again searched for bright spots on the horizon in building their list of the 2021 30 Under 30" and selected Rouse from among more than 600 applicants.

The magazine said that Rouse earned the recognition "as a result of his tenacity, grit and perseverance," in a news release.

Rouse co-founded Braxton, along with his family, in his family's Union garage when he was 16 years old. He dropped out of Northern Kentucky University and became the assistant brewmaster at Newport's Hofbrauhaus.

Braxton opened a taproom in downtown Covington in 2014 and has since added locations in Newport, Ft. Mitchell, and Cincinnati.

According to Forbes, the brewery saw $7 million in revenue in 2019.

Forbes published the 30 Under 30 in December's issue.

Rouse's profile can be read online here.

-Staff report

Photo provided