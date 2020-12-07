Campbell County Farm Bureau Recognized by State Organization

The Kentucky Farm Bureau recognized the Campbell County Farm Bureau in three areas this month.

Campbell County's women's program and young farm program earned the bureau 2020 Gold Stars of Excellence.

The county bureau was also recognized at the 101st Kentucky Farm Bureau annual meeting in Louisville for its "outstanding membership and program achievement in 2020." The award honors county Farm Bureau offices that meet the company’s profitability requirements and whose insurance policy growth meets or exceeds its annual growth goal.

The Women’s Committee was noted for its active participation in Farm Bureau leadership development programs, state competitions, and educational or promotional initiatives. Margaret Crail chairs the Campbell County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee.

The Young Farmer Committee was noted for its active participation in Farm Bureau leadership development programs, state competitions, and educational or promotional initiatives. Matthew Seiter chairs the Campbell County Farm Bureau Young Farmer Committee.

