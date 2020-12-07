COVID-19: 147,000 Vaccine Doses Expected this Month in Ky.; 148 New Cases Confirmed in NKY

Nearly 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines are expected in Kentucky this month, Governor Andy Beshear said Monday during his daily briefing on the pandemic.

The state expects 38,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 109,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, he said.

The governor expects more Pfizer allocations to be announced at a later date, possibly before the end of the month.

“The end of this virus is out there. We can see it, and we can feel it. But it’s still months away, and until then, we’ve got to do the right things to protect one another, knowing that when we work hard, we save the lives of those around us and ensure we have the health care capacity we need,” said Beshear.

Kentucky is expected to receive approximately 38,000 Pfizer doses the week of Dec. 13-19 and 76,000 Moderna doses the week of Dec. 20-26. More than 33,000 Moderna doses are also expected the week of Dec. 27-31.

Beshear said that those timeframes are subject to change.

Each of these doses will go to a different Kentuckian; they are the initial shots that will be followed up with a booster vaccine about three weeks later. Both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines require an initial dose and a booster dose.

Meanwhile, the state confirmed an additional 1,972 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 148 in Northern Kentucky.

Boone County reported 54 new cases while Kenton County saw 52. In Campbell County there were 34 newly confirmed cases. Grant County saw 5 new cases while Pendelton County had 3 new ones on Monday.

All Northern Kentucky counties remain in the state's "red zone", meaning that they are averaging 25 or more daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. The official list is updated on Thursday each week, but the map is updated each day. Grant County has the highest incidence rate locally at 95.7 daily cases per 100,000 people. Boone's number is 80.6, Pendleton's is 73.4, Kenton's is 65.4, and Campbell's is 61.5 as of Monday.

Ten deaths were reported statewide, bringing the state's total to 2,082.

On Monday morning, Beshear took part in a wreath-laying ceremony to honor the more than two-thousand dead Kentuckians who succumbed to the coronavirus.

The state's positivity rate is at 9.6%.

There are currently 1,700 people hospitalized with 410 in intensive care units and 210 on ventilators.

Team Kentucky Food and Beverage Relief Fund

Beshear said that 3,753 applications have been received for the Team Kentucky Food and Beverage Relief Fund requesting $35 million in assistance.

$12 million has been approved and distributed.

The fund includes $40 million that can be disbursed to eligible bar and restaurant owners.

-Staff report