NKU's Health Simulation Program Earns Accreditations, Distinction

The Society for Simulation in Healthcare offered a new accreditation to Northern Kentucky University, placing it among the world's top-tier learning environments for practicing real-life health care situations, a news release said.

NKU's Center for Simulation Education earned teaching and education accreditation from the Society for Simulation in Healthcare and the Council for Accreditation of Healthcare Simulation Programs. NKU is the Commonwealth's only university to receive full accreditation, a feat accomplished by 183 other simulation centers internationally.

"One of NKU's best practices is their highly qualified and well-trained simulation educators and technicians. We've seen that they provide excellent programming throughout their curriculum and development in every session they do. This program is truly passionate about their mission," said the Society for Simulation in Healthcare in its review of NKU.

NKU received high remarks for its size and innovative tech capabilities, accommodating educators and university leadership support. St. Elizabeth Healthcare

"We are thrilled to receive national recognition from the Society for Simulation in Healthcare,” said Gina Fieler, director of the Center for Simulation Education. “Our faculty and technical staff drive our dedication to the healthcare initiative. Even during the pandemic, I am proud of our team's ability to meet the needs of our diverse learners."

NKU's center features sixteen inpatient living labs and outpatient examination rooms, as well as a simulated home health environment—each designed to prioritize exploration and education for students. The center is housed in the university's Health Innovation Center (HIC), one of the country's largest and most comprehensive health professions buildings.

-Staff report