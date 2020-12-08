Beshear Appoints 3 from NKY to State Boards

Three people from Northern Kentucky received appointments to state boards from Governor Andy Beshear.

Karen Herdina, of Fort Thomas, was reappointed with others to the Kentucky Commission on Services and Supports for Individuals with Intellectual or Other Developmental Disabilities. She will serve through November 24, 2024.

Lauren Palmer, of Verona, and Andrew Cole, of Crestview Hills, were reappointed with others as members of Serve Kentucky.

Each will serve through January 3, 2023.

