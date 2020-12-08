COVID-19: Cases Fall by 1,000 Week over Week; State Surpasses 3 Million Tests

Daily, week-over-week cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky fell by a thousand on Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear said during his daily coronavirus briefing.

The state also surpassed 3 million COVID tests conducted.

“We have built in the last nine months a system that provides over 350 testing locations, that has now done more than 3 million tests in a state that 4.4 million people,” the governor said.

The state reported 3,114 newly confirmed cases on Tuesday, including 85 in Boone Co., 80 in Kenton Co., 38 in Campbell Co., 14 in Grant Co., and 9 in Pendleton Co.

All Northern Kentucky counties remain in the state's "red zone" meaning a daily average of 25 of more cases per 100,000 people, with Grant Co. having one of the highest incidence rates in the state at 96.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Beshear also highlighted a new amicus brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court by the American Medical Association and the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness.

The brief suggests that Gov. Beshear’s recent orders had detailed scientific rationale:

“The public health order at issue in this case, which temporarily ordered the closure of all Kentucky schools from kindergarten through high school for in-person learning, was based on sound scientific considerations.

“The Declaration of Dr. Steven J. Stack, M.D., Commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, gives a detailed scientific explanation for the temporary in-person closure of Kentucky schools, grades K-12. It also explains why other Kentucky institutions may face fewer restrictions. Dr. Stack’s declaration is based on solid medical reasoning, which is largely apparent from the declaration itself. The district court, however, asserted that Dr. Stack and the Governor had inadequately explained why K-12 schools should close, while other institutions can remain open.”

Meanwhile, 20 additional COVID-related deaths were reported on Tuesday. The state's positivity rate is 9.56%.

There are currently 1,760 people hospitalized, including 416 in intensive care units and 207 on ventilators.

Different regions in Kentucky have between 54% and 87% of hospital beds in use, Beshear said, and between 61% and 96% of ICU beds filled.

-Staff report