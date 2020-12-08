Fire Reignites at Independence Storage Facility

After burning early Monday morning, the Cherokee Storage building in Independence caught fire again Tuesday.

According to the Independence Fire District in a social media post, "Fires of this magnitude can be extremely difficult to extinguish as well as very taxing on personnel to the point of complete exhaustion. Please understand that our crews are doing everything they possibly can to extinguish the hidden hotspots throughout nearly 300 single units. Fire investigation teams and arson investigators are trying to put together what actually transpired to start this blaze not once but twice, and nothing has been ruled out at this point."

The fire district said that thousands of gallons of water have been used and with the assistance of the Airport Fire Department, hundreds of gallons of fire-fighting foam are also being used.

"Structural instability has made efforts slow and methodical while going through the very dense flammable contents," the fire district said.

"Our department understands the importance of every piece of stored items in this building and rest assured we are protecting every thing possible. We will update more as the incident evolves."

The facility is located on the 6400 block of Taylor Mill Rd.

-Staff report

Photo via Independence Fire District