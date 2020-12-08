Free Online Event Explores Covington from 1840 to 1940

The lessons of urban archaeology in Covington will be presented as part of the next online NKY History Hour presented by the Behringer-Crawford Museum.

Archaeologist Jeannine Kreinbrink presents on what everyday life was like in the city from 1840 to 1940 by examining items like trash, and even outhouses.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, December 9 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.To register and participate, click this Zoom link. Information on how to connect to the sessions will be sent after registration.

Kreinbrink is president and senior archaeologist with K & V Cultural Resources Management, LLC, board member at James A. Ramage Civil War Museum and archaeologist associate at Behringer-Crawford Museum.

Hosted by Shane Noem and Tara Johnson-Noem, vice president of the BCM board of trustees, NKY History Hour is a weekly offering of Behringer-Crawford Museum focused on Northern Kentucky history, featuring local authors, historians and archaeologists.

NKY History Hour presentations are currently free to the public during this introductory period but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future.

