Students Invited to Participate in Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) encouraged Kentucky students to enter the 2020-2021 edition of its Adopt-a-Highway art contest. The theme is Adopt-a-Highway: For a Litter-Free Kentucky.

“There are prizes for the winners, but the real payoff is that our youngest citizens are engaged early in life to promote a cleaner Kentucky,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

“The KYTC Adopt-a-Highway art contest has been a favorite of Kentucky students of all ages for many years,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “Year in and year out, we invite Kentucky students of all ages to submit original artwork that promotes the goal of keeping our roadsides and streams litter-free and our commonwealth beautiful.”

Entries must be postmarked no later than Jan. 22, 2021. Students enrolled in Kentucky public, private or home schools may enter. The entry form, evaluation criteria and other information for students, parents and teachers are available on the program website.

The contest is divided into four age groups: 5-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18. Winners of each age division earn a $100 gift card while second- and third-place finishers receive a $50 gift card. Additionally, first- through third-place recipients for all age groups will have their artwork featured in the Adopt-a-Highway Calendar and prints will be displayed in the Transportation Cabinet’s Conference Center in Frankfort.

KYTC has held the contest for over 20 years to increase environmental awareness among children, educate the public about the harmful effects of litter and encourage behaviors that promote a clean environment. Last year, more than 1,000 students from across the commonwealth submitted artwork.

For additional information about the Adopt-a-Highway Program, including entry forms and evaluation criteria for the 2020-2021 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest visit transportation.ky.gov/ AdoptaHighway .

-Staff report