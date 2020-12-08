Winter on the Levee Events Announced

Newport on the Levee will present Winter Wonder on the Levee throughout the Christmas season this month.

“It’s been a challenging year, so it was important for our team to bring a variety of merry moments to the Levee this year,” said Pat Sharp, marketing director at the Levee. “Between the Exchange Market and Bridgeview Box Park, we’re thankful that the Levee’s gathering spaces give our guests the opportunity to safely come together in a place where they can make new memories and celebrate beloved traditions. We’re looking forward to seeing our guests experience the magic of the holiday season at Newport on the Levee.”

For the safety of the community, all events will take place in one of the Levee’s open-air gathering spaces with max occupancy restrictions, or will be limited to a specific number of attendees and require advance registration, an announcement said.

The events:

Menorah Lights on the Levee – Thursday, December 10. Celebrate the first night of Hanukkah as the Levee lights the menorah in partnership with Northern Hills Synagogue-Congregation B'nai Avraham. The event is free to attend.

Storytime with Santa – Dec. 14. Santa will stop by the Levee to share a classic Christmas story and spread holiday cheer with all the good little boys and girls. Tickets cost $20 per group, and all proceeds are being donated to local non-profit Brighton Center. Reservations are required.

Holly Jolly on the Levee – Guests are invited to visit the Bridgeview Box Park to experience a festive happy hour event with live music on Saturdays from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. Revelers who don their festive apparel or ugly Christmas sweaters may receive a gift of cheer.

YPCC Community Carolers – On Dec. 13 and Dec. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m., guests can get into the holiday spirit as the talented YPCC Community Carolers perform holiday tunes on the Central Plaza near The Exchange Market.

Vibe Dance Fitness: Holiday Edition – Dance your way into the most wonderful time of year on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. during a holiday-themed class hosted in partnership with Vibe Dance Fitness. Tickets cost $10 per person. All proceeds are being donated to Brighton Center. Reservations are required.

Cookies for Santa – On Dec. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Exchange Market, learn tips and tricks from the pros at a holiday cookie decorating event with Courtney Augsback, owner of Little Spoon Bakery & Café. This family friendly event will provide fun for all ages and skill levels. Reservations are required to attend, and interested guests also have the option to sign up for a virtual cookie decorating experience.

Yoga on the Levee: Holiday Edition – On Dec. 18, namaste your way into the holiday spirit with a festive Yoga on the Levee class in partnership with The Yoga Bar. Tickets cost $10 per person. All proceeds are being donated to Brighton Center. Reservations are required.

In addition to the holiday happenings listed above, the Levee has added a merry spin on some of the community’s favorite event series.

Newport Nights: Holiday Edition – Enjoy live holiday musical performances at The Exchange Market and Bridgeview Box Park on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Holiday tunes will be played throughout the holiday season.

Trivia Nights on the Levee: Holiday Edition – Put your holiday trivia to the test on Dec. 15 and Dec. 22 in the Bridgeview Box Park. Questions will test your knowledge on holiday movies and general holiday trivia.

Winter Wonder on the Levee complements the other holiday experiences guests can enjoy at the mixed-use destination this season. In addition to being decked out in holiday decor, NAP “winterized” the Bridgeview Box Park for the winter season by encompassing it with a tent that features open windows and heaters.

At the Exchange Market, the 11,000-square-foot artisan market, guests can explore concepts from 10 local retailers and discover the perfect one-stop-shop for holiday gift-giving this year.

The community is also invited to experience Kon-Tiki’s Fire Lounge at the Levee, complete with heated seasonal Igloos overlooking the Ohio River. Each of the five igloos will offer a personal sound system and comfortable lounge seating for up to eight guests.

In addition to shopping and dining at the Levee, guests can enjoy Winter Nights, River Lights by taking a socially distanced walk across the Purple People Bridge and along the river. During the walk, the community is encouraged to stop by the Wish Tree on the Newport side of the bridge to make a holiday wish come true for someone in need.

-Staff report