Brent Spence Bridge Repairs Pass Halfway Point, Dec. 23 Still Targeted for Reopening

Work on the Brent Spence Bridge continues and on Wednesday, Kentucky Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray reported that concrete began to be poured for a new wall on the lower deck of the two-deck bridge.

The Brent Spence, which connects Covington to Cincinnati via I-71/75, has been closed since November 11 when two semis collided in a fiery crash. Interstate traffic has been re-routed around and through town.

It is expected to reopen on December 23.

“We’re now past the midpoint of this project to repair and reopen the Brent Spence Bridge,” Gray said. “Major visible progress to restore the affected upper deck starts tomorrow when contractors pour a new layer of concrete. We’ll be going from construction to completion in the next two weeks.”

Westerville, Oh.-based Kokosing Construction Co. is the prime contractor on the repair work.

On Thursday, crews are expected to pour a new section of traffic decking on the upper level.

The last of the reinforcing steel beams were set earlier this week, Gray said.

The new concrete wall, poured Wednesday, will require about a week to harden, and during that time crews will prepare for the final concrete pour for a new barrier wall on the upper deck and a new layer of concrete on the bottom deck. That is expected next week, Gray said.

Gray also reminded commuters and those passing through the region that only a single lane of northbound 71/75 to Covington is open north of the I-275 interchange for passenger vehicles, and for commercial vehicles making local deliveries.

