COVID-19: 3,481 New Cases in Ky.; 362 in NKY

Governor Andy Beshear said Wednesday that COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky are still "alarmingly high" but that the state is making progress, noting the sixth straight day with a declining positivity rate.

“We continue to see some promising trends in our COVID-19 numbers. They are still far too high, but given that we were experiencing exponential growth before we took those difficult steps, this is evidence that we may not just be slowing down that growth, we may even be plateauing our cases,” said Beshear. “You have to slow down the train before you stop it, and you have to stop it before you turn it around.”

The state recorded an additional 3,481 positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 362 in Northern Kentucky.

Kenton County recorded 144 newly confirmed cases while Boone Co. recorded 105. In Campbell Co., there were 75 new cases, 28 in Grant Co., and 10 in Pendleton Co.

The state's positivity rate is now at 9.23%.

Kentucky recorded 16 new COVID-related deaths.

There are currently 1,792 people hospitalized including 412 in intensive care units and 211 on ventilators.

In other news, Beshear reported that the state received 4,069 applications for the Team Kentucky food and beverage relief fund, which set aside $40 million to assist restaurants and bars impacted by the recent shutdown of indoor dining and drinking as the state saw escalating cases.

The applications requested $36.4 million in assistance.

$17.5 million has been approved for distribution.

-Staff report

Image shows the counties' incidence rate, indicating all local counties' average daily case count per 100,000 people