Crumbling Covington Street to Be Closed, Fixed

A crumbling and sinking piece of road in Covington will be closed and repaired next week.

The small block of Eighth Street between Pike and Russell streets downtown will be torn out and replaced.

Work is expected to take about a week.

Since November, the small block has seen heavier than usual traffic due to the I-71/75 detour caused by the closure of the Brent Spence Bridge, but in a news release, the City of Covington said that the street has been receiving attention since the summer.

Covington Public Works right of way Maintenance supervisor John Purnell said that the repair will involve ripping out three or four sections of the road, making sure there’s a solid base of gravel underneath, and re-pouring the concrete.

He said that the repair was significant and could require 30 to 40 yards of concrete alone.

“The roadway has sunk,” Purnell said. “We repaired it two times over the summer and fall, but now we need to get in there before winter and get it repaired correctly. When there isn’t a solid base, the concrete moves, and when it moves, it tends to break up. And when it breaks up, water penetrates the roadway, and then it sinks.”

Just last week, one section of the road sank four inches and the city used about two tons of asphalt to “put a Band-Aid” on it, Purnell said.

Cars will be detoured at the Pike and Eighth and Russell and Eighth intersections, though Purnell said that he hoped to be able to keep the parking lot to the Market Lofts apartments on Eighth Street open to residents.

-Staff report