Dollar General Hiring for New Walton Distribution Center

The new Dollar General distribution center in Walton is hiring.

The 650,000-sq. ft. facility, first reported by The River City News in June, and where construction work began in August, is expected to employ 300 people at full capacity with opportunities within the DG Private Fleet network, as well as general warehouse, human resources, inventory control, maintenance, training and administration.

Open positions are online now at www.dg.com/careers.

“Between distribution and private fleet operations, we have numerous opportunities for individuals to join DG and develop their careers, and we are excited to invite interested applicants to apply now to be part of our growing team,” said Beth Andersen, director of DG’s Walton distribution center. “The strength of the area work force is one of the deciding factors of why DG chose to invest in Walton, and we look forward to providing new team members with world-class training and career development opportunities through our mission of Serving Others. We look forward to welcoming new members to the DG team at our new Walton distribution center soon.”

The company, in a news release, said that it offers an engaging work environment, competitive wages, training and development programs, and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave, and more.

DG offers training at no expense for the company's private fleet positions.

The Walton location is one of seventeen distribution sites operated by the company around the country.

-Staff report