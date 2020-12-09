Schroder Named New Chair of Senate Economic Development, Tourism Committee

Kentucky Senate Republicans, who hold a significant majority in the legislature's upper chamber, announced their new chairs and vice chairs on Wednesday, including one Northern Kentucky GOP senator.

Senator Wil Schroder (R-Wilder) was named the new chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Economic Development, Tourism, and Labor.

The Senate Committee on Committees will officially confirm these new chairmanships when the General Assembly convenes in January.

Two other Northern Kentucky Republican state senators retained their chairmanship of two committees.

Senator Chris McDaniel (R-Taylor Mill) will chair the Appropriations & Revenue committee.

Senator John Schickel (R-Union) will chair the Senate's Licensing, Occupations, & Administrative Regulations committee.

-Staff report