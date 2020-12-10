NKU Basketball: Men Land ESPNU Match-Up; Women's Game Switched

Northern Kentucky men's basketball will play on national television later this month.

The Horizon League and ESPN announced that NKU will play Youngstown State on ESPNU, Sunday, December 20.

Tip-off has been moved back an hour to 3 p.m. to accommodate the broadcast.

NKU and YSU were both picked to finish in the top-three of the league standings, with the Penguins edging the Norse in points, 423-413, but Northern Kentucky picked up four first-place votes compared to three for Youngstown State.

Meanwhile, the NKU women's team was slated to play twice against Youngstown State this weekend, but due to COVID-19-related matters in the Penguins' program, the games were canceled.

The women will host Robert Morris for two games instead.

The games are set for Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. at BB&T Arena.

-Staff report