Two Killed, Two Children Injured in Midnight Crash on I-71/75

Two people are dead after a midnight crash on southbound Interstate 75.

It happened between the Buttermilk Pike and I-275 exits and closed the highway, though as of 7 a.m., one southbound lane is reportedly open.

Erlanger Police reported that a call was made to dispatchers about a white pickup truck that was "all over the roadway".

Shortly after the initial call, the caller, who was still on the line, said that the pickup collided with a construction truck.

The driver of the pickup, Andrew McIntyre, 29, and his passenger, Ratasha McIntyre, 32, were both killed at the scene. Both are from Carrolton.

A 1-year old child who police say was not properly restrained in a safety seat, suffered life-threatening injuries. A 7-year old child suffered serious physical injuries, police said. Both children were transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

The operator of the construction vehicle, Mark Klapper, 43, of Cleves, was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for minor injuries. He was treated and released.

Erlanger Police is investigating the crash with the Kenton County Police. Other local police and fire departments assisted in response to the crash.

This story may be updated.

-Staff report

Photo via traffic cam