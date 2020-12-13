Boone Co. Approves 274 Acres Owned by Airport for Industrial Park Development

The Boone County Fiscal Court approved a zoning text amendment requested by Paul Hemmer Companies on behalf of the Kenton County Airport Board which currently owns the more than 108-acre site on the east side of Bullittsville Road.

The property was changed from agricultural to industrial.

Paul Hemmer has also requested a concept development plan for another more than 166-acre parcel adjacent to the other property at the northwest corner of North Bend Road/Gateway Blvd.

The project was approved at the planning and zoning commission unanimously with eighteen conditions.

The fiscal court approved the change, making the entire 274-acre area available to be developed as an industrial park. Though it is being developed by Paul Hemmer, the airport board with maintain ownership.

In other business, Boone County Sheriff Michael Helmig presented his $22.5 million budget, noting that it includes a 3-percent performance-based raise for the department's employees.

All deputy positions have been filled, he said.

Judge/Executive Gary Moore and Commissioner Cathy Flaig were reappointed to represent the county at the Ohio Kentucky Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI).

