COVID-19: Vaccine Arrives in Louisville; Cases, Positivity Rate Down Compared to Last Week

The state is seeing fewer cases and a lower positivity rate in its fight against COVID-19, Governor Andy Beshear said Sunday, the same day that the U.S. saw the first shipment of a newly approved vaccine, one of multiple medical responses designed to end the pandemic.

Kentucky saw 1,235 fewer positive cases this week compared to last week and a positivity rate reduction of 1.23 percentage points.

Beshear said that with the vaccine being delivered, first to front-line health care workers and senior care residents and staff, "we are less than 24 hours from the true beginning of the end of this virus."

Vaccines arrived at Louisville's UPS Worldport location on Sunday.

“Our community doctors and nurses, as well as long-term care residents and staff, are preparing to do their part first," Beshear said. "We will all get a turn. When it is your turn, I strongly encourage you to get vaccinated so you can do your part to protect yourself, your family and our entire state.”

“The first doses of Pfizer vaccine have arrived in Kentucky, and the rollout will begin immediately. This is fantastic news and offers hope we are beginning the end of this pandemic,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Early doses will be limited in supply and immunization will begin with nursing home residents and frontline health care workers.

"From there, as vaccine shipments continue, Kentucky will immunize all health care (including oral health) workers and first responders followed by the K-12 education community to get our children and educators safely back to school. More federal guidance on subsequent populations to be immunized will be available in the upcoming weeks. Having vaccines this quickly is a modern medical miracle. Having patience in the months ahead is essential, though, as vaccine supplies increase and hopefully all interested persons have access to vaccination by the end of summer 2021.”

As shipments of the vaccine continue, Kentucky is expected to received exactly 12,675 vaccine vials that will soon make their way to eleven regional and ready hospitals in Louisville, Paducah, Bowling Green, Madisonville, Pikeville, Corbin, Lexington and Edgewood, and an additional 25,350 are being delivered to CVS and Walgreens, destined for long-term care facilities in the commonwealth.

Approval is also expected any day for the highly effective Moderna vaccine. This month alone, Kentucky could receive 150,000 doses of vaccine, which the governor celebrated as great news after a long and tough year.

Meanwhile, the state reported 2,454 newly confirmed positive cases on Sunday and a positivity rate of 8.52%.

There are currently 1,712 people hospitalized, including 434 in intensive care units and 224 on ventilators.

Fifteen additional COVID-related deaths were reported across the state including two women, ages 65 and 58, from Boone County.

Boone County recorded 115 newly confirmed cases on Sunday while Kenton County saw 106. In Campbell County, there were 48 new cases. Grant County recorded 18, and there were 2 new cases in Pendleton Co.

All Northern Kentucky counties remain in the state's red zone, as seen in the below image, averaging 25 or more COVID cases each day per 100,000 people.

-Staff report

Top photo: Vaccine arrives in Louisville (provided)