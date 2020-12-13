Covington School Board Updated on NTI Participation; New Board Members Sworn In

The Covington board of education received an update on non-traditional instruction (NTI) in the school district this year, which has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistant Superintendent Scott Alter provided the update, and demonstrated that only two schools in the district fell below 90-percent participation.

The state wants to see schools with participation at or above 90 percent when conducting NTI.

Students are counted as present, Alter said, when they log into a Google Meets program. If ten students are scheduled for a Meet and only eight show up, it is recorded as 80 percent participation, he said.

Attendance is not taken every day, however.

Latonia Elementary principal Joann James offered a report on how that school was dealing with NTI.

Mike Mencsik was honored as Latonia Elementary certified employee of the month while Kim Frank was named as the classified employee of the month.

Board attorney Mary Ann Stewart swore in two new members of the board, Tom Haggard and Stephen Gastright. They were elected in November. Board member Glenda Huff was re-elected.

Board member Tom Wherry lost his reelection bid and member April Brockhoff was not a candidate for reelection.

Board members Jerry Avery and Sarah Flerlage were not up for reelection in 2020.

Superintendent Alvin Garrison thanked Wherry and Brockhoff for their service to the district.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor