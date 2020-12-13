Crestview Hills Names Mattingly New City Administrator

Alex Mattingly was named the new city administrator in Crestview Hills.

Mayor Paul Meier announced Mattingly's hiring.

Mattingly will replace Tim Williams, who retired in October after more than eleven years at the city.

Mattingly's hiring was approved during the city council meeting on December 10.

“Myself and our local community look forward to Alex being able to join our city as our new administrator," Meier said. "He brings with him many years of experience in local government and is familiar in many areas of Northern Kentucky”.

Mattingly, who previously served in the same role for the cities of Florence and Elsmere, begins on February 8.

He currently serves as general counsel and manager of legal, compliance, and regulatory affairs at the Northern Kentucky Water District.

He has also worked for the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.

Mattingly began his public service career in 2006 as an assistant city solicitor in Covington.

He holds an undergraduate degree from Brescia University in Owensboro and a law degree from Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law.

Mattingly resides in Independence with his family.

-Staff report

Photo provided