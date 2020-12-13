Kenton Farm Bureau Recognized for Membership and Program Achievements

The Kenton County Farm Bureau won recognition at the 101st annual meeting of the Kentucky Farm Bureau.

The meeting took place in Louisville.

Kenton County was recognized for "its outstanding membership and program achievement in 2020," a news release said.

The award honors county Farm Bureau offices that meet the company’s profitability requirements and whose insurance policy growth meets or exceeds its annual growth goal.

Rick Messingschlager, president of Kenton County Farm Bureau, was acknowledged as the award recipient by Mark Haney, president of Kentucky Farm Bureau, John Sparrow, executive vice president and CEO of KFB Insurance, and Drew Graham, executive vice president of the KFB Federation, during a portion of the general session on December 4.

-Staff report