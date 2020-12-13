New Business Construction, Short-Term Rental Regulations Coming to Florence

A plan for new construction on a more than 4-acre site at Safeway Drive was presented to the Florence city council.

The concept development plan received its first reading.

AE Door & Window Co. plans to open a sales office and there are also plans for a sit-down restaurant and a drive-through restaurant that have not yet been named.

City council also listened to the first reading of new regulations for short-term rentals like those found at Airbnb.

The ordinance defines a short-term rental as a residential dwelling unit or a portion of a residential dwelling which is rented for a period of less than 30 days. The owner has to register with the city and obtain a permit. Residential zoning districts in which a short-term rental is a conditional use are identified in this ordinance, and the owner has to get a conditional use permit from the Florence board of adjustment and zoning appeals. Within these districts, the short-term rentals cannot be closer together than 1,000 feet.

The ordinance specifies in what manner the short-term rentals can be operated, and deals with subjects such as occupancy limits, parking, advertisement, and compliance with existing laws, including the city's noise ordinance and safety features.

The city has included provisions for revocation of the permits, and there is an appeal process included. Enforcement of the ordinance shall be handled through the city's code enforcement board.

In other business, council approved the closure of a portion of excess right of way at the intersection of Shelby and Main streets so that Duke Energy can boost electricity service to the new fire station nearby.

Mayor Diane Whalen administered the oath of office to Steven Mohr, who has 12 years experience as a firefighter/paramedic, and most recently worked in Fairfield, Oh. Mohr received his helmet as his wife and three sons looked on.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor