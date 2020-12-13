NKU Basketball: Men Fall at Kent St., Women Sweep Robert Morris

Kent State used a 12-0 run early in the first half and Northern Kentucky was unable to answer Saturday afternoon in men's basketball action.

NKU fell to the Golden Flashes, 92-73.

The Norse are now 2-3 on the season.

Trevon Faulkner scored a career-high 28 points in the losing effort.

Freshman David Bohm also had a career-high 19 points.

Marquis Warrick added 11 points while Adrian Nelson scored 8 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Norse.

Northern Kentucky will play host to Youngstown State in a back-to-back series beginning on Saturday in what will mark its first Horizon League competition of the season. The 2 p.m. matchup will be broadcast on ESPN3 and FoxSports1360 (1360AM).

The NKU women's team won both its games this weekend at home against Robert Morris.

Northern Kentucky won Sunday 62-50 and Saturday 61-33.

NKU is 2-4 on the year overall and 2-0 in Horizon League play.

Ivy Turner led the Norse on Sunday with 18 points while Grayson Roose added 11 and Lindsey Duvall scored 12. Ally Niece added 10.

The Norse will now play Purdue Fort Wayne on the road in back-to-back games this coming weekend on December 19 and 20. Both games will air on ESPN+, with Saturday's matchup beginning at 2 p.m. and Sunday's starting at noon.

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics