Photos: Ft. Wright Visited by Santa & Mrs. Claus; City Tree Lit
Sun, 12/13/2020 - 17:48 RCN Newsdesk
The City of Ft. Wright enlisted Santa and Mrs. Claus to ride around its neighborhoods Saturday and families came out and waved.
Later, people gathered at the city building to light the Christmas tree that was bought and planted by the Garden Club.
Mayor Dave Hatter wore his best ugly Christmas sweater as he flipped the switch to light up the tree.
Photos by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor