Taylor Mill to Address Duplicate Addresses; Disc Golf Returning to Pride Park?

Some street addresses in Taylor Mill are set to be changed by having the addition of a direction, like east or north.

The city commission discussed the issue Wednesday after an ambulance had difficulty finding an address on Old Taylor Mill Road. The ambulance had to be flagged down by the person who requested the assistance.

"This can never happen again," Mayor Dan Bell said during the virtual meeting. "(City Administrator) Brian (Haney) has worked on the addresses of a few streets and we need to act on this."

About a year ago, another resident complained at the city building about not receiving delivery packages, an issue he believed was caused by mixed-up addresses.

But the recent emergency involving the ambulance is prompting action.

"This is no longer an inconvenience; it is a danger," the city said in a news alert.

Haney explained the issue as one that since Pride Parkway (KY16) was built, multiple streets and addresses have been disrupted. Streets such as Robertson Road and Sandman were cut in half and a large portion of Old Taylor Mill Road was simply replaced by Pride Parkway.

There is also the lingering issue of duplicated street names left over from when Winston Park, near Latonia, merged with Taylor Mill.

This has long been a problem for delivery services and the U.S. Post Office, and now, some addresses do not correspond to 911 software used by Kenton County dispatchers.

The streets involved are Sunset, Janet, Valleyview, and Robertson, as well as Old Taylor Mill.

Sunset, Janet, and Valleyview are represented twice in the city. The city plans to add "north" to Janet addresses in the northern part of the city, while leaving the southern part alone.

For Sunset and Valleyview, the determination will be made by which section has the most addresses.

In the case of Robertson, part of the street is on one side of Pride Parkway, and the rest of the street is on the other side.

The section of Robertson with fewer addresses will now have an "east" added to it.

People on Old Taylor Mill Road will keep their number but their street will now be Pride Parkway.

The city hopes to finalize the plan by mid-February. In total, there are 167 addresses on these blocks of road.

Commissioners voted to have City Attorney Frank Wichmann to draw up an ordinance pertaining to the address changes so that it can be read the first time in January and the second in February, and the changes will officially take place February 15.

In other business, there are plans for a return of a disc golf course at Pride Park.

Chris Moffit attended the meeting to explain the reinstallation plan.

There used to be a course at the park, but the baskets were removed when it was determined that users had lost interest.

The city still possesses fifteen of the eighteen baskets, which can be used again.

Moffit, a disc golf enthusiast, would like to see eighteen baskets on the course, utilizing a back portion of the park, which is wooded and hilly, with a creek running through it.

He presented to the city commission a diagram of how the course could be laid out.

City Commissioner Caroline Braden expressed concern about the diagram showing that the course would cross the walking path. She did not like the idea of a pedestrian being struck by a disc.

Moffit explained that the proposed course would only cross one path, though it comes close to others. He explained that many courses cross walking paths and that they involve signage warning of flying objects.

Braden said that the course should be redesigned to stay away from the walking paths as much as possible.

The city commission appeared to be ready to approve a nine-hole course and $850 for materials to support that.

Moffit said that there are multiple Northern Kentucky disc golf courses that are highly rated and host competitions that can raise funds.

Public Works Director Marc Roden said that he would prefer for disc golfers to use the parking lot at the community center instead of near a shelter, since the shelter area is popular in warmer months.

Braden, Haney, and Roden plan to walk the course to evaluate it for safety.

Moffit said that if approved, a team of volunteers would perform the labor, though it would need the city's help in clearing out brush and digging post holes.

Boy Scout Gage Heimann, 11, was praised by the commission for clearing parts of Pride Park where two benches will be placed.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor

Photo: Diagram of proposed 18-hole disc golf course at Pride Park