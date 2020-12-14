Adams Law: Longtime Covington Firm Changes Name

The law firm Adams, Stepner, Woltermann & Dusing will now be known simply as Adams Law.

The 125-year old firm made the announcement Monday.

The firm is based in downtown Covington.

"Adams Law, PLLC will continue the traditions of its predecessor firm, providing the highest quality legal services to its clients throughout Kentucky, Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati," the announcement said.

No further details were provided.

-Staff report