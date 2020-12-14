Christmas Spirit Celebrated this Week at Newly Named Cathedral Square

Students of the Diocese of Covington schools are showing Christmas spirit this week at the newly designated Cathedral Square, the blocks that surround the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption.

It started Monday with Bishop Roger Foys celebrating the diocese's first all-schools Advent mass at the Cathedral.

“Midway through the darkened season of Advent, Gaudete Sunday reminds us to ‘Rejoice in the Lord, always,’” said Bishop Foys. “This Mass is a way for us to come together to celebrate in anticipation the joy of the coming of our Savior at Christmas.”

On Wednesday, the events continue at 11 a.m. with the blessing and dedication of the first-ever St. Mary's Park Christmas tree.

Catholic school students have been invited to create an ornament to decorate the 20-foot Christmas tree. Additionally, each Catholic school in the diocese will be represented by an ornament.

Bishop Foys will bestow the blessing, joined by Covington Mayor Joe Meyer, Diocesan schools superintendent Kendra McGuire, who will offer remarks.

“Perhaps never before have our students, parents, principals and staff needed the peace and joy that this season brings as much as we need it now,” said Foys. “These celebrations are a way to unite spiritually with our school communities and to bring to the public square the message first proclaimed by the angels, ‘Behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy. … For unto you is born a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.’”

Mayor Meyer and the Covington city commission, by proclamation, recently designated the two-block area surrounding the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption as Cathedral Square. The designation not only properly defines the area geographically but also recognizes the significant contributions that the diocese and the Cathedral has made historically and continues to make presently to the city of Covington.

-Staff report