COVID-19: Vaccinations Begin, Return-to-School Recommendations Announced

The first COVID-19 vaccines administered in Kentucky took place on Monday.

Governor Andy Beshear watched as five doctors and nurses from the University of Louisville Health received the vaccine Monday morning. Soon after, more health care workers from various parts of the state received their innoculations.

“Today is the most exciting day that I’ve had, I think that we as a commonwealth have had, since March 6, when we had our first diagnosed COVID case,” said Beshear. “Today marks the beginning of the end of COVID-19. We are going to defeat this virus in 2021. This is a moment that we have hoped for and prayed for. The effectiveness of this Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine that’s going to follow is nothing short of a modern medical miracle.

“We are so proud of our corporate citizen UPS that is going to supply much of the eastern United States with this vaccine.

“This evil virus has taken over 2,000 Kentuckians, but now we know that victory is in sight. If we are smart and we work hard between now and when we can get everyone vaccinated and we don’t do rash things like eliminate protections that we have in place, we can save so many lives.”

Seven Kentucky hospitals are expected to receive vaccine shipments on Tuesday, including St. Elizabeth in Edgewood.

Additionally, in his daily COVID-19 update Monday, Beshear announced new public health guidelines for Kentucky schools. He said that there would be no change in the way the incidence rate will be calculated for each county; instead, the recommendations and requirements for each color-coded zone from the Kentucky Department for Public Health are changing in the following ways:

Adjustments of red/orange county recommendations. Every school must provide a meaningful virtual option that cannot negatively impact virtual students’ GPA, class rank or any other educational opportunity or recognition. Schools must accommodate all educators and employees who fall into a high-risk category with a virtual option. Healthy at School guidelines will be mandatory starting on Jan. 4, 2021. KDPH recommends returning to in-person learning no sooner than Jan. 11, 2021. Continue daily reporting.

Meanwhile, an additional 1,802 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were announced in Kentucky along with 17 COVID-related deaths.

Boone County recorded 73 new cases while there were 49 in Kenton Co., 22 in Campbell Co., 5 in Grant Co., and 3 in Pendleton Co.

The state's positivity rate is currently 8.58%.

There are currently 1,712 people hospitalized including 441 in intensive care units and 243 on ventilators.

The governor outlined the availability of patient beds in various regions of the state. In Northern Kentucky, classified by the state as Region 6 and including Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton counties, the available beds can be seen in the above image.

