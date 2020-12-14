Man Charged with Manslaughter in Crescent Springs Shooting Death

A man who eluded police for a week now faces charges in the shooting death of a woman that investigators believe to have been the defendant's girlfriend.

Moustapha Iba Ka, 23, of Florence was charged with second degree manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Alyssa Murray was shot and killed December 6 at Three Springs Townhomes on Anderson Road in Crescent Springs just before midnight.

Ka turned himself in to Kenton County Police on Sunday after being at large for the previous week.

He was arraigned Monday in Kenton District Court. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 22. Ka is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center on $500,000 bond.

When Villa Hills Police responded to the shooting scene last week, Ka was gone, but another man was at the residence. That man had called 911, police said.

Kenton County Police detectives were called to the scene to assist.

Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said in a news release that evidence suggests that Murray's death was not intentional, which is why Ka faces a manslaughter charge instead of murder.

"So far, there is nothing to suggest the couple wasn't getting along. Detectives even discovered their suspect purchased an engagement or promise ring for the victim earlier in the day and had hidden it with the intention of giving it to her at Christmas," said Sanders. "This is the fourth homicide case since 2017 where a defendant killed a friend or loved one while handling guns when drugs were present."

"This suspect stayed on the run for a week so we do not have a blood sample but marijuana was in plain view when officers entered the residence. Unlike the other cases, however, this suspect has multiple prior felonies and never should have had a gun in the first place."

The investigation is ongoing and police are still looking for Ka's dark-colored 2006 Honda Pilot (Ky. license plate AXB 971). Police believe that it was abandoned somewhere in Cincinnati.

Sanders said that additional charges could be added, or the current charges could be increased in severity, when the case goes before the Kenton County Grand Jury. If convicted on all current charges, Ka faces up to 20 years in prison.

-Staff report