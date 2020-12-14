The Point/Arc Wins Magazine's "Best Adult Residential Care Home" Award

Covington-based the Point/Arc was named Best Adult Residential Care Home and Outreach Program in the inaugural Greater Cincinnati Nonprofit of the Year Awards.

Cincinnati Magazine polled readers on which nonprofits they found to be the best.

“This will certainly give us the needed exposure to cultivate parents and families who can benefit from any or all of the programs we offer,” Point founder Judi Gerding said.

The Point – formerly NKAR – was charted June 6, 1972, when two parent groups from Campbell and Kenton Counties merged.

“We created our mission – to provide opportunities to individuals with an intellectual/developmental disability to reach their highest potentials educationally, residentially, socially and vocationally,” Gerding said.

The Point offers five unique education programs – formerly held in five separate locations.

“In an effort to expand and bring all programs in one location, we had dedication of our new 9,000 square-foot Zembrodt Education Center on March 11th,” Gerding said.

The Point will purchase its fifteenth residentially inclusive property this month. “We have independent living – two apartments, nine traditional homes and three exceptional care homes,” Gerding said.

-Staff report

Photo: Judi Gerding