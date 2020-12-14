Welcome House Opens New Office in Maysville to Serve Homeless

Covington-based Welcome House of Northern Kentucky announced that it is opening a new office in Maysville to serve the homeless population there and in neighboring counties.

The satellite office in Buffalo Trace is funded by more than $400,000 awarded to the agency through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide short to medium-term rental assistance over the next two years to families in need of housing.

In partnership with River Outreach and other community partners, Welcome House will assist those in need in Mason, Fleming, Bracken, Robertson, and Lewis counties.

“This is a great opportunity for us to start serving our most vulnerable neighbors who reside in these Kentucky counties,” said Amanda Couch, Welcome House director of program operations. “There is a common misperception that homelessness is only in the river cities, but this simply isn’t true. This is why there is such a huge need to provide homeless services in these southern counties.”

Other services that will also be provided through the CARES Act funding will be to provide hotel vouchers for emergency sheltering and some of the funds are allocated to prevention services. With the funding, Welcome House will be able to employ two case managers at Buffalo Trace to assist those experiencing homelessness.

“We are really proud to fulfill a much needed service in these counties,” said Couch. “So many of the people we meet have exhausted all living options and have resorted to living on the streets or along the river. Unfortunately, in these counties, they have never had the programs to help this population.”

