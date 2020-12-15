Gateway Awards Humanities Film/Video Honors

As part of National Arts & Humanities Month in October, Gateway Community & Technical College invited its students and others from the community to create a film or video to communicate the message, “The Importance of Humanities in 2020."

“The Arts and Humanities are vitally important to all of us because they help us connect with one another as individuals and as a community which we especially need in difficult times,” said Paul Frazier, associate professor of history and chair of the arts and humanities committee.

He called the contest a success.

Adeliane G. Williams, of Hebron, who is pursuing an associate degree in applied science/business management, won first place.

Mileidy Munoz Orozco, of Brandenberg, a Lloyd High School student who participates in Gateway's Early College program, was awarded second place.

Hazlee A. Gaddle, of Brandenberg, who is pursuing an associate of arts degree, won third place.

Mark Wilhite, of St. Paul Catholic School in Florence, was named the community stakeholder winner.

“The arts are the lifeblood of our communities, raising morale, creating community cohesion, and providing comfort during dark times, while also delivering a huge economic footprint,” said Robert L. Lynch, president and CEO of Americans for the Arts. “National Arts and Humanities Month gives us a chance to celebrate the values that the arts impart in our lives, and it is more important than ever that everyone take part to recognize the creative and cultural value of the arts and humanities in our communities.”

-Staff report

Top photo: Adeliane Williams (provided)