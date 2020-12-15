Two Florence Pastors' Sabbaticals Funded by $65,000 in Grants

Two ministers from Florence Christian Church were awarded grants totaling $65,000 to fund a sabbatical period next year.

Rev. Dr. Susan Ward Diamond will participate in the 2021 Pastoral Study Program and Rev. Diana Hodges-Batzka will participate in the National Clergy Renewal Program.

Diamond's program is from the Louisville Institute and offers pastoral leaders the opportunity to investigate issues relevant to the Christian fait, North American religious practices, and more.

Hodges-Batzka was awarded a competitive grant to represent Florence Christian as one of 140 congregations across the country selected for the National Clergy Renewal Program. It is funded by Lilly Endowment Inc. and administered by Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis. The grant offers an extended time away from her ministerial duties and responsibilities.

After serving for 15 years in ministry, during her first sabbatical Rev. Hodges-Batzka’s renewal leave will be around the theme “Training for the Next-Stage through Cycling.” She will center on training for a multi-day cycling tour to prepare her physically, relationally, and spiritually for her next stage in ministry as she concludes her doctorate of ministry degree.

Sabbatical seasons are provided by congregations to their ministers to use their time away from the demands of daily ministry and engage in reflection and renewal.

The grant awards received will be used to support interim pastoral leadership during the pastors' retreat, as well as renewal activities within the congregation.

