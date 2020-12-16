Brent Spence "Rounding Third", On Target for Dec. 23 Reopening

Repair work on the Brent Spence Bridge continues and the span is expected to reopen on December 23.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said Wednesday that the anticipated final pouring of new concrete signals the final stretch of work needed to complete the emergency repair project before reopening the bridge that connects Covington to Cincinnati via Interstates 71 and 75. The Brent Spence Bridge has been closed to traffic since a fiery crash involving two semis on November 11, creating heavy traffic diversion throughout Covington, Newport, and Cincinnati.

“We’re rounding third and heading for home as crews work tirelessly to reopen the bridge to traffic next Wednesday. We remain on track to return a safe and sound bridge to travelers before the holidays and have plans in place to keep work moving despite winter weather,” Gray said.

Secretary Gray provided the following updates Wednesday:

The final concrete pour on the upper deck was completed earlier this week when crews installed a new barrier wall. The new concrete roadway has cured and the multiple tests of various sections of the new deck indicate that the surface has met or exceeded all required safety standards. The new concrete roadway on the upper deck has gained the necessary strength to handle live traffic.

The damaged layer of concrete on the lower deck has been removed and crews are preparing to pour the new layer of concrete later this week. That will complete the concrete work.

Crews have completed a number of maintenance projects on and around the bridge while traffic is restricted to minimize future traffic interruptions and maximize efficiency. Overhead signs for the lower deck have been cleaned. A drain has been repaired, and the northbound approach to the bridge on I-71/I-75 has been repaved and restriped.

Throughout the emergency project, traffic traveling north on I-71/I-75 has been detoured onto I-275 and directed toward other river crossings in the area. For purposes of the detour, Gray signed an official order that provides for a single lane of I-71/75 to remain open north of the I-275 interchange to give passenger vehicles access to downtown Covington via 12th Street and 5th Street. Access also is permitted to commercial vehicles making local deliveries. The order is to remain in effect until the project is completed.

“The Brent Spence is safe and there are no plans to replace it,” Gray said. “Conversations regarding the bridge have long been about its capacity, not its condition. We continue to work with our partners at the Ohio Department of Transportation about plans to build a new companion bridge next to the existing bridge.”

The Brent Spence Bridge was designed to carry 80,000 to 100,000 vehicles per day, but it now carries twice that volume, the state said in a news release.

-Staff report

Photo via KYTC