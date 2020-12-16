COVID-19: Fewer Cases Week Over Week; 208 in NKY

COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to all eleven health facilities in Kentucky identified to receive initial shipments the doses created by Pfizer.

“This is a very exciting time. With these life-saving vaccines being administered right now to our front-line workers, the beginning of the end of the coronavirus crisis is in sight,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “We are also continuing to see fewer cases week over week, with today’s number down from last Wednesday. This is all great news, but it will take time before these modern medical miracles are available to everyone. Until then, we need everyone on Team Kentucky to be patient and vigilant. Continue to mask up, maintain social distance, avoid unnecessary travel and crowds, and practice proper hand washing.”

St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood was among the first facilities and administered its first vaccines to frontline health care workers on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, an additional 2,898 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified across the state on Wednesday along with 23 additional deaths.

Kenton County reported 81 new cases while Boone County saw 70. Campbell County reported 42, while there were 9 in Grant County and 6 in Pendleton County.

The state's positivity rate is 8.57%.

There are currently 1,793 people hospitalized across the state including 460 in intensive care units and 239 on ventilators.

-Staff report

Photo provided by St. Elizabeth