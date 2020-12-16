Covington's Longest Serving Mayor Honored as He Exits Commission

Denny Bowman was not present for Tuesday night's virtual meeting of the Covington city commission, but he was the focus of part of it.

Bowman, who was elected as a city commissioner in 2018, opted not to seek reelection in 2020, and Tuesday was the final meeting of the current elected leadership in Northern Kentucky's largest city.

But his most recent term was two years of many more than that in service to his hometown.

Bowman was first elected to the city commission in 1984 and then served as mayor from 1988 to 2000 before stepping down to become director of parks and recreation at City Hall. In 2008, he left that post to seek the mayor's job again, and he successfully unseated incumbent Mayor Butch Callery in that year's election.

In 2011, Bowman resigned again, citing health reasons, amid a financial collapse at City Hall.

In total, Bowman served more than 20 years as an elected official in Covington, including nearly fifteen as mayor.

On Tuesday, Mayor Joe Meyer and Bowman's fellow city commissioners paid their respects in the video meeting.

Denny has “had a deep and abiding love for this City and the people who live here, and he’s done his absolute best to help make Covington a better place and a community that serves all of its citizens,” Covington Mayor Joe Meyer said.

Police Chief Rob Nader delivered a plaque to Bowman’s house in the Peaselburg neighborhood mid-meeting while the resolution was read.

“As an elected official, Denny Bowman developed a reputation as the people’s advocate, becoming a strong and relentless voice for the vulnerable, families, and neighborhoods,” the resolution read in part.

As part of the presentation, the other three commissioners joined Mayor Meyer in voicing their own messages to their colleague.

“Thank you for the time that you served, Denny, and I really enjoyed working with you,” Commissioner Tim Downing said.

“This is obviously my first term, and I got an opportunity to serve with someone that served longer than almost anyone I believe … so it was really cool to learn the ropes (from you), and I appreciate everything that you taught me and best of luck and thanks for all you did," Commissioner Shannon Smit said.

“I’d like to say, Denny, I really glad to have the time to serve with you. It’s been a great ride, and I’m sorry that COVID is here because I really did want to give you a great big hug and say goodbye," Commissioner Michelle Williams said.

Downing, Smith, and Williams will return to City Hall in January after being reelected in November with Mayor Meyer and newly elected Commissioner Ron Washington.

