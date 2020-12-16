Ground Breaks on New Emergency Shelter in Covington

Ground was broken Tuesday on the new home of the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky (ESNKY) in Covington.

The new 9,000-sq. ft. facility at 436 West 13th Street replaces the smaller current home of the shelter on the 600 block of Scott Blvd.

It will serve up to sixty-eight clients each night, more than doubling its current capacity. The new home will also serve as a daytime "navigation center" offering a place to shower, do laundry, and connect to services.