Member Login

Home / Covington

Premium Content

Ground Breaks on New Emergency Shelter in Covington

Wed, 12/16/2020 - 18:26 RCN Newsdesk
Increase Text Size
Ground was broken Tuesday on the new home of the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky (ESNKY) in Covington.
 
The new 9,000-sq. ft. facility at 436 West 13th Street replaces the smaller current home of the shelter on the 600 block of Scott Blvd. 
 
It will serve up to sixty-eight clients each night, more than doubling its current capacity. The new home will also serve as a daytime "navigation center" offering a place to shower, do laundry, and connect to services.

“Gone are the days of repurposing rooms to accommodate clients,” said ESNKY Executive Director Kim Webb. “Built to fit our needs, this new facility is a dream come true as it will enable us to provide shelter in a much more functional setting. Moreover, this new facility will offer important services to our client’s day and night, providing a much needed the safe space for our most vulnerable population.”

Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann said the new facility "has been a long time coming."

"This is something that we can be proud of as a community," Knochelmann said.  "This is what happens when communities get together." 

The groundbreaking event also included video remarks from Governor Andy Beshear.

Other officials in attendance applauded Webb's efforts.

"I'm a champion of the NKY experience within the Greater Cincinnati area and it's projects like this that make me proud of that," said Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President Brent Cooper. "We work together, and when we have community leaders like Kim Webb, great things get done in our region."

"It's incredible to see the passionate leaders like Kim Webb that got us here today,"  said Jaime Weaver, ESNKY board member.
 
"This facility will allow us to continue our mission of providing life-saving and life-changing work to our community," Webb said. "Judge Knochelmann called and said 'Kim, I've got your keys' and I look back and remember all of those people that we had helped get back on their feet. All those pictures that I took of our rehab graduates holding their new set of keys to a home that they were able to get because of the life-changing work that we do - I feel like I really understand that feeling now like I've never been able to before."
 
Webb concluded her remarks by saying, "It's cold out now, but let's remember that this is temporary for us."
 
-Michael Monks and Connor Wall
RCN Click Here to Subscribe Today!
RCN Click Here to Subscribe Today!