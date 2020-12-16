Premium Content
Ground Breaks on New Emergency Shelter in Covington
“Gone are the days of repurposing rooms to accommodate clients,” said ESNKY Executive Director Kim Webb. “Built to fit our needs, this new facility is a dream come true as it will enable us to provide shelter in a much more functional setting. Moreover, this new facility will offer important services to our client’s day and night, providing a much needed the safe space for our most vulnerable population.”
Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann said the new facility "has been a long time coming."
"This is something that we can be proud of as a community," Knochelmann said. "This is what happens when communities get together."
The groundbreaking event also included video remarks from Governor Andy Beshear.
Other officials in attendance applauded Webb's efforts.
"I'm a champion of the NKY experience within the Greater Cincinnati area and it's projects like this that make me proud of that," said Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President Brent Cooper. "We work together, and when we have community leaders like Kim Webb, great things get done in our region."