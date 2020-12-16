Kirkpatrick Named President of NKY Convention & Visitors Bureau

The interim president of the Northern Kentucky Convention & Visitors Bureau (meetNKY) is now officially the president.

Julie Kirkpatrick had served as interim president since June following the departure of Eric Summe.

She joined the organization in 2014.

"This year has been tremendously challenging for the tourism and hospitality industries,” said meetNKY Board Chairman John Ellison, the general manager of the Hofbrauhaus in Newport. “The meetNKY board is confident that Julie is the right person to lead the organization through this difficult time and into the future.

“She has the strategic leadership experience, she knows the industry and the challenges it is facing, she knows the community, and she’s been doing an exceptional job. The Board could not have made a better choice."

Kirkpatrick previously served as the organization’s vice president of sales & marketing.

During her tenure, she has been part of a new bourbon tourism branding effort, the B-Line, and the region saw record-breaking hotel occupancy.

She previously spent 20 years working in the hospitality industry.

“I am honored to be chosen to lead this organization and am humbled by the trust of our board, Judge Executives, cities leadership and our partners,” said Kirkpatrick, a resident of Taylor Mill. “While this year has been incredibly hard for our industry, I have strong faith that we will recover. We’ve rolled up our sleeves and are working hard to make it happen.”

“I especially want to thank the thank the staff of meetNKY for their guts and grit in getting this industry restarted," she said. "They are passionate people who love NKY and can’t wait to see it thrive again.”

-Staff report

Photo provided