Newport Assistant Principal Chosen for Statewide Program

Newport Intermediate School Assistant Principal Jennifer Michael was inducted into the 2021 cohort of the Kentucky Women in Education Leadership (KWEL), a statewide program designed for women working in public education who wish to strengthen or advance their careers.

Chosen through a competitive application process based on specific leadership criteria, Michael will join other leaders and some of Kentucky's top female executive educators in March for an induction ceremony and leadership forum in Louisville. KWEL is a program of the Kentucky Association of School Administrators (KASA).

“This group of women brings expertise, talent and experience to the program," said KASA Executive Director Dr. Rhonda Caldwell. "They are strong leaders amidst the backdrop of the pandemic. They are finding real solutions to bring our students back to school and help them recover and thrive beyond the uncertainty and trauma the pandemic has brought to our families and local communities."

Michael said she is "excited about the opportunity to learn from so many incredible women and continue to grow my career."

"I am always excited about new adventures and I am always willing to go the extra mile for my career and for my students and staff," she said. "I still have so much to learn, and I believe you sometimes learn best from people and their experiences. KWEL is going to give me a group of women that are going to support my career growth, be there when I need advice, and much more."

KWEL members benefit from a support system, leadership development opportunities, career advancement, shared experiences through a network of on-going professional growth and development, coaching and mentoring, and reward and recognition for exemplary leaders.

Michael has spent most of her education career with the Newport Independent Schools. She was hired in 2014 by Tony Watts, who at the time was serving as the principal of Newport High School but who is now superintendent of the district.

"Mr. Watts, always has my best interests in mind, always encourages me to take chances, and supported my growth as a teacher and administrator," Michael said. "Former Superintendent Kelly Middleton, always supported me and guided me through my first few years of administration. I have an incredible Principal, Dennis Maines, that always challenges me and supports me daily. I have learned so much from my Newport family. I can’t wait to learn so much more from women around the state."

“I knew Jennifer was special when I hired her,” Superintendent Watts said. “She has always been a hard worker. She is always looking for ways to make things better for herself, the district, and the students. I am sure she will learn a lot and grow professionally in the program. I am extremely proud of her accomplishments.“

