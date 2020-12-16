Video Celebrates Dedication of Mt. Zion Road

After just under six years, the $43.6 million widening project at Mt. Zion Road (KY 536) in Union is complete and the city celebrated with a virtual dedication on Wednesday.

An in-person dedication was planned for November, but it was canceled due to the pandemic.

Instead, this video was released, and it includes remarks from Governor Andy Beshear, State Senator John Schickel, State Rep. Sal Santoro, Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore, and Union Mayor Larry Solomon.

The project widened a roughly three-mile corridor of KY 536 through Union.

-Staff report