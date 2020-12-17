Baker Hunt Offering Cooking Classes in New Kitchen

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center included a new teaching kitchen as part of its recently completed $1.8 million renovation of the historic Scudder House on its campus in Covington.

The center will offer more than thirty community cooking classes in person and virtually.

Classes begin January 3.

Among the offerings:

New Year, New You series: In this class students will ditch fad diets and leave with a sustainable understanding of the basics of nutrition, healthy food preparation, and healthful eating. Students will also try their hand at preparing a delicious dish.

Kids in the Kitchen Series: In this much-requested format, adults and their child experience cooking together. Kids will grow their confidence and skills in the kitchen, and everyone will leave with a delicious meal and memories from the fun experience.

$15 Online Workshops: These affordable workshops are designed to be a fun experience in the kitchen for those staying at home. Students will join in a “cook along” and end the session with a delicious meal.

In a news release, Baker Hunt said that the large kitchen space allows for participation at a safe distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Class registration is now open, and spaces fill quickly, the center said. A schedule of classes and registration is available online at www.bakerhunt.org. A limited number of need-based scholarships are available.

-Staff report

Photo provided